Teachers to supervise quarantine facilities in BMC civic school

In a circular issued on Thursday, the BMC education department has asked its deputy education officers across the city to ensure that schools are made ready to be converted as quarantine facilities.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:35 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

As the civic body is in the process of setting up isolation and quarantine facilities in BMC schools, teachers and principals of the schools are likely to be assigned duties to oversee arrangements in these schools.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the BMC education department has asked its deputy education officers across the city to ensure that schools are made ready to be converted as quarantine facilities. ‘If there is some issue with respect to water, lights etc, they need to be fixed immediately. Staff from the school like teachers and principals can be appointed to supervise the facility,” states the circular issued by BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar.

In the light of this, BMC has asked its officers to ensure that all the teachers and principals of civic schools remain available to work in the city. “Some teachers have reportedly gone to their villages during the break. It is important to ensure that they are given the necessary orders to come back in case of need,” it further states.

Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri said that while teachers can be used for the task care needs to be taken to ensure that they receive appropriate training to supervise a facility. “They should also bee trained to save themselves and ensure their own safety in such cases,” he added.

