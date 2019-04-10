Today in New Delhi, India
Telangan State TS-POLYCET admit card out today, exam on April 16, check all details here

Telangan State TS-POLYCET admit card out today, exam on April 16, check all details here. Here’s how to download

education Updated: Apr 10, 2019 15:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS-POLYCET admit card out today(Hindustan Times)

SBTET 2019:  State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the admit card for Telengana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019.

Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of POLYCET at its official website-- polycetts.nic.in.

The entrance exam for admission into polytechnic institutes in will be conducted on April 16, 2019. The exam will be three-hour long. The POLYCET exam will begin at 11 am

Telangana POLYCET Admti Card : How to download

Viisit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

click on link scrolling on the homepage that reads download hall ticket

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:52 IST

