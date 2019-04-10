Telangan State TS-POLYCET admit card out today, exam on April 16, check all details here

SBTET 2019: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the admit card for Telengana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019.

Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of POLYCET at its official website-- polycetts.nic.in.

The entrance exam for admission into polytechnic institutes in will be conducted on April 16, 2019. The exam will be three-hour long. The POLYCET exam will begin at 11 am

Telangana POLYCET Admti Card : How to download

Viisit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

click on link scrolling on the homepage that reads download hall ticket

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:52 IST