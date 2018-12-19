Telangana Panchayat Secretary results declared at tspri.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to check

Telangana Panchayat Secretary results: Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) has declared the results of its written exam on its official website tsprrecruitment.in and tspri.cgg.gov.in. The exam for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary was conducted on October 10, 2018.

Candidates can check their results of Telangana Panchayat Secretary results by using their hall ticket details or registration number and date of birth.

How to checkTSPRI Panchayat Secretary result

Visit the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department tsprrecruitment.in

Click on the “Written Examination Results” given on the homepage

Fill in the registration number and date of birth and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check Telangana Panchayat Secretary results.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:35 IST