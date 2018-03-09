Telangana SSC hall ticket 2018 released at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana SSC hall tickets 2018 has been released by Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (Popularly known as SSC). The Telangana SSC (10th class) examinations will be held from March 15 to April 2, 2018.

The hall ticket has been released for regular, Private, OSSC and vocational candidates.

Steps to download the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2018:

1)Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

2)Click on the link for TS SSC hall ticket on the left side of the page

3) Select the link for Regular, Private, OSSC and Vocational hall ticket as desired

4) Select the required details

5) Click on download hall ticket

6) Take a printout of the admit card displayed on the screen and save it on your computer too

As the website is running slow due to heavy traffic you may need to wait and try again. Students should keep their admit cards safely and must carry it to the examination Centre.

The SSC exams last year were conducted from March 14 to 30. As many as 5.35 lakh students had applied for the examinations, of which around five lakh appeared.