Telangana TOSS admit card out for SSC, inter exams 2019 at telenganaopenschool.org

TOSS Admit Card 2019: Telangana Open School Society or TOSS has released the hall tickets for SSC and intermediate exams for April- May sessions 2019. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website telenganaopenschool.org.

The SSC exams will begin on April 24 and conclude on May 6, 2019. The intermediate exam will be conducted from April 24 to May 9.

The Telengana Open School Society practical exams will be held from May 10 to 14 for general and vocational subjects for intermediate class.

How to download TOSS SSC, Inter hall ticket:

Visit the TS Open School official website at telenganaopenschool.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download the SSC/Inter 2019 hall ticket

Click on the relevant exam and enter the relevant details and click on ‘Download Hallticket’.

Select SSC theory or Inter theory exam hall ticket

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed

Download and take its print out

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 10:45 IST