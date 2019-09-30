TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 likely to be released today at forests.tn.gov.in

education

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUCRC) is likely to release the admit card for the recruitment examination of Tamil Nadu forest watcher 2019 on Monday, September 30, 2019. After the admit card is released, candidates can download their admit card from its official website, forests.tn.gov.in. About 1,67,000 candidates have applied for the post of Forest Watcher.

In view of the large number of candidates, the computer based online Examination for the post of Forest Watcher has been rescheduled to October 4, 5 and 6 in lieu of October 5 and 6 as announced earlier.

Schedule for the computer based online recruitment examination is given below:

On October 4 and 5, 2019, the online examination will be conducted in two batches whereas on October 6, 2019, the examination will be conducted in three batches.

If you want to practice for the examination, here’s the direct link for online Mock Test/ Practice Test for the post of Forest Watcher.

