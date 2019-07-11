TN HSE compartment result 2019 declared at dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations has announced the HSE June 2019 compartment exam result 2019. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their result at the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.nic.in

Here’s the direct links to check the TN June 2019 compartment exam results:

HSE Second Year June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals

HSE Second Year June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification

HSE Second Year June 2019 (Old Pattern - 1200) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals

HSE First Year Arrear June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals

HSE First Year Arrear June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification

TN HSE June 2019 Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official result website for Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations

2) Click on the desired link for ‘HSE compartment result June 2019 Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals’

2) Key in your registration number and date of birth

3) Click on ‘View Result’

4) Check your result and take a print out

The directorate had announced the state board Class 12 (HSC+2) annual exam result 2019 in April.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:03 IST