TN TRB Computer instructor 2020 result released at trb.tn.nic.in

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:14 IST

Teacher’s recruitment board, Tamil Nadu has released the provisional list of the selected candidates for the recruitment of Computer Instructor Grade-1 (PG Course) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment computer verification can check the list online at trb.tn.nic.in.

The board had conducted the certificate verification from January 8 to 10, 2020, at Chennai.

Provisional section list:

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) - 2018 - 2019 - Provisional Selection List’

3.The selection list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your name

5.Download the list and take its print out for future reference.