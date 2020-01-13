e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / TN TRB Computer instructor 2020 result released at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB Computer instructor 2020 result released at trb.tn.nic.in

The board had conducted the certificate verification from January 8 to 10, 2020, at Chennai.

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:14 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN TRB Computer instructor 2020 result. (Screengrab)
TN TRB Computer instructor 2020 result. (Screengrab)
         

Teacher’s recruitment board, Tamil Nadu has released the provisional list of the selected candidates for the recruitment of Computer Instructor Grade-1 (PG Course) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment computer verification can check the list online at trb.tn.nic.in.

The board had conducted the certificate verification from January 8 to 10, 2020, at Chennai.

Provisional section list: 

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) - 2018 - 2019 - Provisional Selection List’

3.The selection list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your name

5.Download the list and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News