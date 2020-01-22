e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
TN TRB Recruitment 2020-21: Tentative annual planner released, check details here

TN TRB will be filling 2,956 vacancies of teachers and lecturers through six recruitment examination. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TN TRB Recruitment 2020-21. (Screengrab)
Tamil Nadu Teacher’s recruitment board has released the annual recruitment planner for 2020 on its official website. According to the notification, TN TRB will be filling 2,956 vacancies of teachers and lecturers through six recruitment examination.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted from June 27 to 28, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the state. The notification for which will be released on May 4, 2020.

As per the planner, the polytechnic lecturer’s recruitment test will be conducted to fill 1,060 vacancies on May 2 and 3, 2020.

“The schedule is a tentative programme of the Teachers Recruitment Board. This is only for information to the candidates to get prepared for the examination,” reads the notice.

Candidates aspiring to sit in the recruitment examination can check the annual planner here: 

