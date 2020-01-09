TNEB TANGEDCO recruitment 2020: 500 Accountant vacancies notified, application begins tomorrow

education

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:30 IST

Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporate limited (TANGEDCO ) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Assistant /Accounts on January 8, 2020. The online registration will begin on January 10, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can check the notification online at tangedco.gov.in. The online application process will end on March 9, 2020. The last date for payment of application fee via Canara Bank / Indian Bank / Indian Overseas Bank (Challan Payment) is March 12, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of Junior assistants/accountants. The salary for the vacancy will be as per the LEVEL-3 of Workmen pay matrix (i.e.) Rs.19500-62000.

However, the number of candidates advertised is only approximate and is liable for modification including reduction/increase with reference to vacancy position at any time before finalization of selection.

Age limit:

Candidates from SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BCO, BCM including Ex-Servicemen of said castes and Destitute widows of all castes, the minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas there is no maximum age limit for such applicants. For others (who don’t belong to the above-mentioned category), an applicant must be between 18 to 30 years old as on July 1, 2019.

Educational qualification:

A candidate should have a B.Com degree from a recognized institute. Candidates should also possess adequate knowledge of the official language of the State, namely Tamil.

Application fee:

•OC, BCO, BCM and MBC/ DC: Rs 1000

•SC, SCA, and ST: Rs 500

•Destitute widow and Differently abled persons: Rs 500

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: