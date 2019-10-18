e-paper
TN Forest Watcher answer key 2019 released, here’s direct link to check at forests.tn.gov.in

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the tentative answer key for the exam to recruit Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:43 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the tentative answer key for the exam to recruit Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the tentative answer key for the exam to recruit Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. (forests.tn.gov.in)
         

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released the tentative answer key for the exam to recruit Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Candidates who had appeared in the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher exam 2019 can download the answer key from the official website at forests.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against any the answer online before October 20.

The notification released on the website says, “The link for viewing Question Paper and Question and Answer challenge will be live from 18.10.2019 (10.00 AM) to 20.10.2019 (10.00 AM).” It further says that “Candidates are advised to read the Frequently Asked Questions and the Modalities notified by Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee on 06.10.2019 and 14.10.2019 respectively.”

The link to check the answer key and submit the representations against any answer key can be found on the TNFUSRC website or can be checked by the link given here.

You can login to check the answer key and raise representations by entering the Registration No, Password, exam date and captcha code.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:09 IST

