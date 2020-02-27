e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / TNPSC answer key 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 released

TNPSC answer key 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 released

TNPSC has released the answer key for both the sections – Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and General Studies. The Exam was held on February 23.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNPSC answer key out
TNPSC answer key out(HT File)
         

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 for recruitment in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

All the candidates who appeared for TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in (http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

TNPSC has released the answer key for both the sections – Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and General Studies. The Exam was held on February 23.

Here’s how to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Answer Keys’ link from the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the viewing option in front of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service

Step 4: Click on the link to view the answer key

Step 5: Download it and save

The candidates can also check the answer key using the direct link

For any discrepancy in the answer key, candidates can challenge through the official portal of TNPSC. The last date to raise objections is March 4 till 5.45 pm. The final answer key will be released after the completion of the entire selection process.

tags
top news
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
Villains in movies cannot use iPhones, here’s why
Villains in movies cannot use iPhones, here’s why
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News