TNPSC answer key 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 released
TNPSC has released the answer key for both the sections – Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and General Studies. The Exam was held on February 23.education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:15 IST
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 for recruitment in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.
All the candidates who appeared for TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in (http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).
Here’s how to check the answer key
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Answer Keys’ link from the ‘Results’ tab
Step 3: Select the viewing option in front of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service
Step 4: Click on the link to view the answer key
Step 5: Download it and save
The candidates can also check the answer key using the direct link
For any discrepancy in the answer key, candidates can challenge through the official portal of TNPSC. The last date to raise objections is March 4 till 5.45 pm. The final answer key will be released after the completion of the entire selection process.