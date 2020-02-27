TNPSC answer key 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 released

education

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:15 IST

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 for recruitment in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

All the candidates who appeared for TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in (http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

TNPSC has released the answer key for both the sections – Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and General Studies. The Exam was held on February 23.

Here’s how to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Answer Keys’ link from the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the viewing option in front of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service

Step 4: Click on the link to view the answer key

Step 5: Download it and save

The candidates can also check the answer key using the direct link

For any discrepancy in the answer key, candidates can challenge through the official portal of TNPSC. The last date to raise objections is March 4 till 5.45 pm. The final answer key will be released after the completion of the entire selection process.