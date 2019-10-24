TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam results declared at tnpsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

education

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the combined civil services (Group-II services) main examination results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, tnpsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will now give the oral test, scheduled to be held from November 6 to November 30, 2019, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai. Candidates are advised to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims they made in their online application forms.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) -Main Written Examination Results,’ appearing under the What’s new section

3.A PDF documents with the roll number of shortlisted candidates will appear on the display screen

4.Press Ctrl+F and look for your roll number

5.Download the pdf file and take its print out for future reference.

