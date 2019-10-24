e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam results declared at tnpsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Shortlisted candidates will now give the oral test, scheduled to be held from November 6 to November 30, 2019, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates are advised to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims they made in their online application forms. (Representational image)
Candidates are advised to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims they made in their online application forms. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the combined civil services (Group-II services) main examination results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, tnpsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will now give the oral test, scheduled to be held from November 6 to November 30, 2019, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai. Candidates are advised to attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims they made in their online application forms.

Here’s the direct link to check the results

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) -Main Written Examination Results,’ appearing under the What’s new section

3.A PDF documents with the roll number of shortlisted candidates will appear on the display screen

4.Press Ctrl+F and look for your roll number

5.Download the pdf file and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 15:27 IST

tags
top news
Had I been given more time, Congress would have got majority: Hooda
Had I been given more time, Congress would have got majority: Hooda
LIVE| Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli
LIVE| Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News