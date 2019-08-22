TNTET Paper 2 Result 2019 declared at trb.tn.nic.in, download it now

education

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has declared the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper II examination results on its official website. TNTET Paper II examination was held on June 9 and 3,79,733 candidates had appeared.

Candidates can check their results (marks) on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in.

The tentative answer keys of TNTET 2019 were published on July 9 and objections were invited from the candidates. All the representations received within the stipulated time were examined by subject experts. The candidates were evaluated on the basis of final answer key prepared by the experts after examining the objections. The final answer key of the exam has also been released.

TNTET Paper II Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board 2) Click on the link for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper II 3) Click on the link given at the bottom of the new page that reads ‘Click - Paper II Result’ 4) Merit list will open 5) Check answer key, click on the link that reads Click - Paper II Final Key 6) A PDF will open carrying the answer keys of the paper II.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has already declared the TNTET Paper 1 exam results.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:22 IST