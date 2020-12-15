TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:10 IST

TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer fey for Police constable recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TNUSRB Police constable recruitment examination can check and download the answer keys online at tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any providing appropriate representations by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai-8, on or before December 23, 2020.

Direct link to check TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020.

How to check TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Preliminary Answer Key”

The TNUSRB Police constable answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen