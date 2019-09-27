TNUSRB results for Tamil Nadu police constable, jail warders, fireman declared

education

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the result of Grade II police constables, jail warders, firemen. Candidates can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB had conducted the recruitment exam for filling 8826 vacancies of police constables, jail warders and firemen. The notification was released in the month of March, this year.

TNUSRB has also released the list of candidates who have qualified for physical endurance/measurement test (PET/ PMT). Those who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for PET, PMT for final selection.



The board has already released the final answer key and cutoff marks for the written exam. Candidates can check the same online at its official website.

How to check TNUSRB result 2019:

Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrbonline.org

On the left side of the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR PMT - ET - PET’

Or click on Login button

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

