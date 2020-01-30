Top career options after BA (Hons) in political science.

education

Jan 30, 2020

Political science is one of the most important subjects in Humanities. The BA (honours) in political science includes study of the theory and application of politics, political systems, and the government.

One also gets to read about the pressing global issues such as war, freedom, order, justice and equality.

There are a number of career options that one can opt for after studying BA (Hons) political science. Here are a few of them:

1. Civil Service

Civil service is a popular option throughout India, as it provides a secure government job. BA graduates in political science can prepare for civil services as the general studies paper in the preliminary and main examination includes various questions from the subject. It clearly gives an edge to students who have studied political science.

2. Journalism

Political Science helps a student analyze and understand various issues in our society and most of the news covered in media are related to politics and public awareness. Therefore, political science graduates with a thorough can work in media as reporters and editors.

3. Teaching

Political Science is taught in all schools and colleges across the country. One can go for teaching as their career choice. To teach in colleges, you will need a master’s degree in political science along with a National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification. To teach at school level, one will need a BEd degree.

4. Social Service

Another career option that deals with helping society without getting into actual politics and bureaucracy is social service. The political science graduates can work in NGOs, government outreach programmes and various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) departments. You can pursue for a master’s degree in social work after your BA.

5. Political Scientists

There are various Indian and international organisations that hire political scientists, who study the various aspects of governmental systems and the impact of policies. The political science graduates can apply for internship at various organizations, including the United Nations.