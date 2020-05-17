e-paper
Home / Education / Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams

Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams

According to the scheme, 30 students would be selected for the scheme based on their marks in science subjects during Class 10 board examinations.

education Updated: May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

With the target to extend financial aid to the students aspiring to crack engineering and medical entrance examinations, the Tripura government declared to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme from the current academic year.

According to the scheme, 30 students would be selected for the scheme based on their marks in science subjects during Class 10 board examinations.

And annual family income of these selected students should be less than Rs. 8 lakhs.

“ We have asked Tripura Board of Secondary Education to prepare a list of the students based on their science marks. We will sponsor these selected students to study in renowned coaching institutes of their choice at any place in India. Our education officials would visit the coaching centres twice a year and quarterly review the students’ performances,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons at Civil Secretariat on Saturday late evening.

The scheme would involve estimated Rs. 72 lakhs per annum with Rs. 2.40 lakhs for each candidate. In the subsequent year, an estimated amount of Rs. 1.44 crores would be involved for the scheme.

Total 27,155 candidates appeared in Higher Secondary examinations in 2019 out of whom , 3690 students appeared in Science stream. Pass percentage of Class 12 examinations was 80.51% while the Science stream recorded 88.85% .

Last year, the Class 10 board results recorded 64.60% pass. In Mathematics, the pass percentage was 69.90% and in Science, it was 77.77%.

