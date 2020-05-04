e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TRLM Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 150 vacancies till May 31

TRLM Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 150 vacancies till May 31

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at trlm.tripura.gov.in on or before May 31, 2020.

education Updated: May 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TRLM Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
TRLM Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) on Friday began the online registration process for the recruitment of MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at trlm.tripura.gov.in on or before May 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager, and various other posts. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for MIS Assistant, 14 for Accountant, 27 for Account Assistant, one each for State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing), State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management), State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion), Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication), Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building), Programme Manager (Procurement), Programme Manager (Convergence), Financial Inclusion Coordinator, and State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager, 2 for District Mission Coordinator, 11 each for Block Mission Coordinator, and Livelihood Coordinator (Farm), 16 for Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm), 20 for Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock), and 30 for Cluster Coordinator.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification 1 and 2.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for advertisement 1 and 2.

tags
top news
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News