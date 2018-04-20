TS EAMCET 2018 Admit Card to release today, exams to be held from May 2 to 7

TS EAMCET 2018 Admit Card: The admit cards for TS EAMCET 2018, the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses at universities in Telangana, will be available for download from the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The hall tickets will be available for download till May 1, 2018. Those candidates who are yet to register for the computer-based entrance exam can still do so till April 24, but they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 5,000.

The agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination will be held on May 2 and 3. The test for the engineering course will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7.

Candidates will need to log in with their registration number and password to download the TS EAMCET 2018 admit card.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets tickets carefully and bring them to the exam centre on the day of the exam