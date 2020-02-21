e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / TS EAMCET 2020: Registration process underway, read notification and apply now

TS EAMCET 2020: Registration process underway, read notification and apply now

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the official notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) on its official website.

education Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:45 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the official notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) on its official website.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the official notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) on its official website. (HT file)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the official notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) on its official website.

The agriculture and medical entrance examination will be held on May 9 and 11. The engineering course tests will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application without late is March 30. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from April 20.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into the first year of the following under graduate professional courses offered in the universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.

A) BE., BTech / BTech (Bio-Tech) / BTech. (Diary Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ B Pharmacy / B Tech (Food Technology (FT)) / BSc (Hons) Agriculture / BSc (Hons) Horticulture / BVSc & AH / BFSc

B) Pharm-D.

Candidates can download the detailed notification by clicking here.

Note: Visit official website of TS EAMCET 2020 for details and latest updates.

tags
top news
In first visit to Delhi after poll win, Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi
In first visit to Delhi after poll win, Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
‘India hitting US very hard on trade, will talk business with PM Modi’: Trump
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
After poll loss, Indian-origin Leo Varadkar quits as Ireland PM
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Windows 10 is getting a big colourful makeover
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News