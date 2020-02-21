TS EAMCET 2020: Registration process underway, read notification and apply now

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:45 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the official notification for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) on its official website.

The agriculture and medical entrance examination will be held on May 9 and 11. The engineering course tests will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application without late is March 30. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from April 20.

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into the first year of the following under graduate professional courses offered in the universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.

A) BE., BTech / BTech (Bio-Tech) / BTech. (Diary Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ B Pharmacy / B Tech (Food Technology (FT)) / BSc (Hons) Agriculture / BSc (Hons) Horticulture / BVSc & AH / BFSc

B) Pharm-D.

Candidates can download the detailed notification by clicking here.

Note: Visit official website of TS EAMCET 2020 for details and latest updates.