TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 2 on October 16, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the second phase counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login on the official website. The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from October 16 to October 18, 2022. Pay the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order through online (Credit Card / Debit Card/ Net Banking ).

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result has been displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET.