TS Inter Results 2019 Manabadi: Here are the details of 1st and IInd year Telangana board results

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared the inter 1st and 2nd year exam results.

A total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the exam. Out of this 59.5% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. Girls performed better than boys in both first and second year.

The 1st year Intermediate examinations was held from February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations was conducted between February 28 to March 18.

The results have been declared on Telangana intermediate board official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps to check TSBIE Inter results 2019:
1) Log on to the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in or bie.telangana.gov.in
2) Click on the link for results in the top NAV bar
3) Click on results on the new page that opens
4) Select the desired course (general or vocational) and year (first or second)
5) Key in the required details like hall ticket number
6) Click on submit
7) Results will be displayed on the screen
8) Download and take a print out for future use

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13 last year . Girls had performed better than boys. The pass percentage for the first year was 62.35% and for second year it was 67.25%. Out of 4,55,789 students, who appeared for the TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared successful. The pass percentage among girls was 69% and that of the boys was 55.66%.In the second year, 2,88,772 students, out of 4,29,378 who appeared for the exam, passed. Girls outscored boys with a pass percentage of 73.25. The pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

(With inputs from Srinavasa Rao Apparasu in Hyderabad)

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:20 IST