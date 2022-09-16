TS PGECET 2022 counselling dates released at tsche.ac.in, details here

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 counselling dates have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The first phase of PGECET counselling registration will begin on September 19.

The last date to upload certificate for online verification is September 30. The TS PGECET counselling schedule has been made available by TSCHE on its official website, tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check detailed notification here.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website at tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link

Log in and register for the PGECET 2022

Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode

Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

