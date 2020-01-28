e-paper
Home / Education / TS SBTET Diploma result 2019 declared at sbtet.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check

TS SBTET Diploma result 2019 declared at sbtet.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check

Telangana State Government had conducted the examination in the month of November 2019. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:56 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS SBTET Diploma result 2019. (Screengrab)
Telangana State Government has released the state polytechnic results for C16, C16S and C18 subject codes, and TS SBTET Diploma Results for regular 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Semesters November examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana State Government had conducted the examination in the month of November 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Diploma Results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The result will appear on the display screen

