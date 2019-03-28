TS SET 2019: Osmania University releases application form, check direct link here to apply online

Osmania University has invited applications for TS-SET 2019. Candidates can check the online application form at the official website at telanganaset.org.

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSET) is conducted by Osmania University for recruitment of lecturers and assistant professors in universities in Telengana. The last date to apply is April 26. The exam will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode on July 5 and 6, 2019.

Candidates are advised to apply online only.

Eligibility

Eligibility For General Category : Candidates who have secured 55% of marks or equivalent CGPA in their Post Graduation Examination.

Eligibility For BC,SC,ST,PwD,Transgender Category : Candidates who have secured 50% of marks or equivalent CGPA in their Post Graduation Examination.

Application Fee:

Last date to submit the application with late fee of Rs 1500/- + registration fee to be paid before May 4, 2019

Last date to submit the application with late fee of Rs 2000/- +Registration fee to be paid before May 14, 2019

Last date to submit the application with late fee of Rs 3000/- + Registration fee to be paid before May 24, 2019

According to an official notice, Osmania University will release the admit card for TS SET on June 26, 2019. The eligibility test will be conducted on July 5, 6 and 8, 2019.

