TS SSC 2020: Telangana class 10th admit card released at bse.telangana.gov.in

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 08:50 IST

TS SSC 2020 admit card: Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana has uploaded the admit cards for TS SSC 2020 examination for regular, private, vocational and OSSC candidates.Candidates can download the admit card online at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC 2020 examination will begin from March 19 with first language paper Group A and composite course and end on April 6, 2020.

Candidates will have to login using their name, school name, date of birth and district to download their admit card. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.

Candidates should check the name, exam centre, signature and photograph carefully on the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the TS SSC 2020 admit card