TSLPRB revised admit card for PMT PET released, check details here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released and uploaded the revised admit card for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Efficiency test on its official website tslrpb.in.

Candidates can download their admit card on the official website from February 5 till midnight of February 9, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified the TSLPRB written exam can download their admit cards. The PET and PMT were earlier scheduled to take place in December 2018 but will now be conducted from February 11.

A total of 377770 candidates will appear for the TSLPRB PMT/ PET.

TSLPRB admit card: How to download

Go on the official website tslrpb.in

Click on Admit Card tab



Select the TSLPRB SI PET PMT exam admit card link.



Enter your registration number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed.

Download and take its print out

Paste your recent passport size photo in the given space.

Bring it on the test day.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:50 IST