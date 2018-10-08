TSPSC Group IV written exam over, answer key expected next

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release, within a few days, the answer key of Group IV Services exam held on Sunday, October 7, 2018. TSPSC conducted the examination to fill 1,521 vacancies of Group IV, junior assistants in TSRTC, bill collector in GHMC and various posts in Telangana State Beverages corporation Limited. Candidates should however, note that TSPSC has not issued any firm date for release of the answer key.

Candidates can check the answer key (after they are released) by clicking here.

The examination consisted of 300 questions carrying 300 marks. There were 150 questions on general knowledge carrying 150 marks and 150 questions on secretarial abilities carrying 150 marks. The examination was conducted in three languages: Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored by them in the examination. The minimum qualifying marks for selection is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs and STs. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be called for verification of certificates.

Apart from the written test, proficiency test in computers will also be conducted, which will be only of qualifying nature as the marks obtained in this test will not be considered in selection process.

Candidates will be selected and allotted to service/department on the basis of their rank in the merit list and as per the preference of department and district for allotment of candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:45 IST