TSPSC VRO result declared at tspsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the result of the written exam to recruit village revenue officer (VRO) in revenue department. The written examination was held on September 16.

Candidates can check the result on the official website.

The merit list has been prepared for 7,38,885 candidates. However, the admission of candidates, who have been admitted in the merit lists on the basis of court orders, is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective case pending before the high court.

TSPSC VRO result: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘VRO Merit List for Notification No.13/2018’

3) Enter your hall ticket number

4) Click on get result

The individual rank and other details will be displayed on the screen. The entire general ranking list will be displayed from December 8 onwards.

TSPSC plans to fill approximately 700 vacancies through this recruitment process.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:35 IST