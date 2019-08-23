Two years on, Bihar board’s topper list keeps changing

education

Aug 23, 2019

For top-rankers in the board exams conducted by the Bihar school examination board (BSEB), the students need to do a lot of hard work beyond books and persevere for years to convince the authorities about their bonafide claim even if it means knocking the doors of the court.

The latest is the case of Manav Gopal, who has now become the second topper in the BSEB’s 2017 class 10 board exam following the Patna High Court’s last week order, but two years later after he reached IIT by dint of his capabilities. Gopal got four more marks to end up at the second position in the toppers’ list of 2017.

The bench of Anil Kumar Upadhyay also directed the board to consider the case of Gopal for grant of laptop and other admissible benefits he would be entitled to for his achievement at the earliest, preferably within a month, in accordance with the government policy.

Earlier, another student, Bhavya Kumari also had to fight it out in the court to secure the same marks as the topper in 2017 board exams. It happened after the HC order to the board to see how much additional mark she would get on evaluation of her unevaluated question and she was awarded one mark out of two.

Bhavya’s counsel Ratan Kumar, who also fought the case of Manas, said that he would again plead before the HC for one more mark in the question evaluated after court’s intervention.

“It is sad that brilliant students have to run around court for the follies of the board. Justice has been done with both the students, but it is certainly delayed if we look at it from the point of view of students, for whom the entire system works,” he added.

But then change of the toppers’ list months after the results are announced is nothing new with the Bihar board despite provision of multiple checks and physical verification of candidates. In 2017 board exams, Priyanka Singh was first failed in the exam and after all her pleas failed to evoke positive response from the board, she approached the HC.

The result was that she ended up being in the top 10 and the HC imposed Rs 5-lakh penalty on the board. The matter had gone into eight hearings as the board kept on insisting that the marks given to the girl was right and that nothing had been found wrong in scrutiny until the court threatened an inquiry.

In 2015 and 2016 also, the toppers had changed after anomalies were detected later. In 2016, the toppers’ scam had rocked the nation and the toppers as well as the then board chairman landed up in jail. Since then, IAS officer Anand Kishor has been the board chairman. Last month, the Bihar government came up with a new act, changing the 1952 BSEB Act, according to which only IAS officer could be the chairman of the board.

Aug 23, 2019