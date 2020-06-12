e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / U for ‘Ugly’, says alphabet book; 2 teachers suspended in Bengal

U for ‘Ugly’, says alphabet book; 2 teachers suspended in Bengal

While presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images, the book says U is for “Ugly”. The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with a dark complexion.

education Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Kolkata
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The West Bengal government has suspended two women teachers in East Burdwan district on the charge of teaching pre-primary students from an English alphabet book consisting of a portion derogatory to the people with a dark complexion.

While presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images, the book says U is for “Ugly”. The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with a dark complexion.

“The book is not part of the textbooks referred by the education department. It was introduced by the school itself. We have zero-tolerance for acts which instil prejudices into the minds of students,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the two teachers of a local municipality-run school have been placed under suspension with immediate effect based on a preliminary investigation and stricter action would be taken against them later.

Though the school is now closed because of the lockdown, the matter came to light when the father of a student of the school was teaching him with the help of that book. He informed other parents and the education department was apprised of the issue, sources said.

top news
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister
Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
Fiat scores points in fight vs Mahindra on issue of ‘copying’ car design
Fiat scores points in fight vs Mahindra on issue of ‘copying’ car design
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In