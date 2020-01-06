e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
UAE based Indian autistic teen achieves dream with memory

UAE based Indian autistic teen achieves dream with memory

Jan 06, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Abu Dhabi
Nineteen-year-old Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan can tell you the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds. (Representational image)
Nineteen-year-old Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan can tell you the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds. (Representational image)(Unsplash )
         

An Indian autistic teenager based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was deemed unfit for school, but he has an exceptional talent and gifted with a powerful memory, a media report said here on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan can tell you the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds, said the Khaleej Times in the reported.

He showed signs of prodigious intellect from an early age. He recollected family events with year, date, guest list, their vehicles and colour.

Ramakrishnan remembers even dates of shooting and movie release of actor Rajinikanth.

Born weighing about 1 kg, Ramakrishnan was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before turning two years.

“He is a miracle baby,” Malini, his mother, told the Khaleej Times.

“He was deemed unfit for normal school as he was hyperactive. Our doctor suggested putting him in special schools.

“We soon realised he had unique talents. He used to hum songs that he listened on TV. He never committed mistakes in mathematics, which Tejaswaryalaxmi, his younger sister and a normal child, made.”

Ramakrishnan has also won electronic keyboard competitions held by various groups and associations and, that too, in general category.

“He can reproduce any kind of music after hearing it twice or thrice. He remembers and chants more than 40 shlokas in Sanskrit from (Hindu religious text) Bhagavad Gita,” his mother told the Khaleej Times.

The teenager has also participated in Special Olympics Mena Games 2018.

