UCEED 2020 registration begins today for admission to BDes course at IITs

Oct 09, 2019

The registration process for Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) examination conducted by IIT Bombay begins at 5 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, for admission to Bachelor’s of Design (B.Des) course. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the course online at, uceed.iitb.ac.in on or before November 9, 2019. However, the application process can be completed till November 16, 2019, with an additional Rs 500 late fee.

The entrance examination will be held on January 18, 2020. The schedule date for downloading the admit card for the examination is January 1, 2020.

UCEED will conduct the examination in two parts. Part A will entirely be a computer based examination, whereas Part B will have questions related to the sketching. The total duration of the examination is three hours. Candidates who clear the examination will be eligible to take admission for B.Des course at IIT.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category will need to pay Rs 3000 as application fee. However, female applicants along with candidates under reserved category are required to pay Rs 1500.

For foreign nationals from SAARC countries the application fee is $ 200. Applicants from Non-SAARC countries are required to pay $ 325.

Age limit:

Applicant should have been born on or after October 1, 1995 if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and, on or after October 1, 1990 if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed Class 12th or an equivalent qualifying examination from a recognized board or institute.

For more information, candidates are advised to read UCEED information brochure. Here’s the direct link for UCEED information brochure.

