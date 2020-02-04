e-paper
Home / Education / UCEED, CEED 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to check

UCEED, CEED 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the final answer key by visiting the official website.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:30 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UCEED, CEED 2020 final answer. (HT file)
         

IIT Bombay has released the final answer key for UCEED, and CEED 2020 Part-A examination on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the final answer key by visiting the official website.

Earlier, the institute had also released the official keys for part A of the examination.

UCEED Final Answer Key:  

CEED Final Answer Key: 

UCEED, CEED 2020: How to download the final answer key

1. Visit the CEED and UCEED official website

2. Click on the CEED final answer key.

3. Click on the UCEED final answer key link.

4. Download the final answer key and take its print out for future reference.

Man who fired shots at Shaheen Bagh linked to AAP, say Delhi cops
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
'They could even sell Taj Mahal': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
'Get out': Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
