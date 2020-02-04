UCEED, CEED 2020 final answer key released, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:30 IST

IIT Bombay has released the final answer key for UCEED, and CEED 2020 Part-A examination on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the final answer key by visiting the official website.

Earlier, the institute had also released the official keys for part A of the examination.

UCEED Final Answer Key:

CEED Final Answer Key:

UCEED, CEED 2020: How to download the final answer key

1. Visit the CEED and UCEED official website

2. Click on the CEED final answer key.

3. Click on the UCEED final answer key link.

4. Download the final answer key and take its print out for future reference.