UCEED, CEED 2021 registration deadline extended till October 31, here’s how to apply

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:27 IST

UCEED, CEED 2021: The registration deadline for Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED), and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021 has been extended till October 31, 2020. The entrance examination is conducted by IIT Bombay. Earlier, the last date to apply for the entrance exam was October 24, 2020.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the course online at, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay will also allow the candidates to apply online after October 31 till November 7, 2020, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

CEED is conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IIITDM Jabalpur, and to Ph.D programmes in Design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kanpur. UCEED is an entrance exam held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Direct link to apply for UCEED 2021

Direct link to apply for CEED 2021

How to apply for UCEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Register online” tab and click on online registration portal

Step 3: Fill in all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2021 and take its printout for future use.

How to apply for CEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Register ” tab

Step 3: Fill in all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download the CEED registration form 2021 and take its printout for future use.