UGC asks varsities, to promote book on Swachh Bharat

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:51 IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher educational institutions of the country to promote a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project— Swachh Bharat Mission.

The book, titled ‘The Swachh Bharat Revolution’, has been compiled by Jal Shakti Ministry and published by Harper Collins India. Interestingly, it has a foreword written by PM Modi.

“Bearing the subject ‘Wide dissemination of the book titled The Swachh Bharat Revolution, the UGC missive dated November 13, 2019 asks all higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges to consider obtaining and distributing the book among students and staff,” said dean students welfare (DSW) of Allahabad University (AU) Prof Harsh Kumar.

In the letter sent to vice-chancellors of all universities, institutions and colleges, UGC secretary Prof Rajnish Jain has informed that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been implemented at a large scale and the method of implementation of the programme needs to be shared widely, given its applicability across all sectors.

“The book has chapters written by prominent individuals from various sectors on how they contributed to the mission. The Jal Shakti Ministry has compiled a compendium of essays to chronicle the implementation journey of Swachh Bharat Mission in the last five years. The book truly captures the all-encompassing and cross-sectoral nature of people’s movement, which has emerged as a global case study,” the UGC letter reads. Launched in 2014, soon after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister, the Swachh Bharat Mission aimed at making India open defecation free as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Prof Kumar said that the missive would be put before the appropriate officials of the Allahabad University for necessary action.