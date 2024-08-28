UGC NET admit card for September 2, 3 exams out, hall tickets for Political Science paper awaited

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET admit cards for exams scheduled for September 2 and 3. Candidates who will appear for the examination on these days can download their hall tickets from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET admit card for September 2, 3 exams released(Karun Sharma/HT file)

Previously, the agency released the UGC NET admit cards for August 27, 28, 29, 30 and for August 21, 22 and 23 examinations in two phases.

The admit cards for the September 4 examination are yet to be released. On that day, the National Testing Agency will conduct the examination in two shifts. In the morning shift, the exam will be held for Political Science and Comparative Literature (from 9 am to 12 pm) and in the afternoon shift, the exam will be held for Political Science and Yoga (from 3 pm to 6 pm).

All papers of the UGC NET 2024 re-examination is being held in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The NTA has instructed candidates to download the UGC NET admit card along with the undertaking and go through the instructions given on the document.

They need to use application number and date of birth to download the UGC NET admit card.

Candidates have to carry a printout of the admit card (all pages) and a valid photo ID to the exam venue. The list of photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit cards.

UGC NET admit card 2024: Direct link to download

Steps to download UGC NET admit card 2024?

Go to the NTA website for UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the admit card download link for your exam day. Enter the login credentials – application number, date of birth Enter the displayed security pin. Submit it and download the admit card. Take a printout of the admit card for the exam day.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or if there is any error in the details contained in the admit card, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.