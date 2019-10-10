UGC is working on new norms for college funding

education

Higher education sector regulator, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated the process of revamping the rules under which it provides grants to colleges.

According to an official source, the Commission in one of its recent meetings had decided that the modalities under which it provides grants to colleges needed to be reviewed to bring it in tune with contemporary requirements.

According to a draft circulated by the regulator, only those colleges which follow UGC regulations on various aspects and also have financial resources to run at least for a year will be allowed to receive grants for the UGC.

The college should be permanently affiliated to a university as per the provisions of the UGC (Affiliation of colleges by Universities) Regulations. And the university shall certify that the college fulfils all the conditions required for granting permanent affiliation in accordance with UGC norms.

According to the draft, the UGC will satisfy itself that the college has adequate financial resources of its own to meet the running expenditure for at least one year.

Another key requirement is that the college charges from the students only the fees prescribed by the appropriate authority at the central or state level and does not charge any capitation fees, or any unauthorised fees, or indulge in any profiteering.

It shall be the duty of the affiliating university to verify the details in the college’s application form online for correctness and upload its observations and recommendations on the portal within 90 days from the date of uploading the application by the college.

According to the draft rules, if violations are found, the UGC will bring it to the notice of the college or varsity and give them time to rectify the error.

lf the university or college fails to rectify the deficiency or violation even after getting the opportunity and time, the UGC may take action including stopping of grants, according to the draft rules.

“The commission has sought feedback from stakeholders on the UGC (Fitness of Colleges for Receiving Grants) Rules, 2019 and after incorporating feedback, the new norms will be put In place, a senior official said.

