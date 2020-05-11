e-paper
UKMSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 109 vacancies of professors, associate professors

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 109 vacancies of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments.

education Updated: May 11, 2020 16:26 IST
Uttrakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) on May 8 invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ukmssb.org on or before 8 June 2020.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 109 vacancies of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments. Out of which, 61 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 46 for Professor, and 2 for Associate Professor Medical Psychian.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

