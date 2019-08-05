UKSSSC AAO Recruitment: Application for 280 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Officer begins tomorrow

education

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Posts. In an official notification issued by UKSSSC, it has been notified that 280 vacancies are on offer.

The application process will begin from August 6 and will close on September 19, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of December, tentatively. The written competitive exam will be objective in nature.

Pay Scale: Rs. 25500 to 81,100 (Level 4)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have a BSc degree in Agriculture

Age Limit: 21 to 42 Years

How to apply:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC at http://sssc.uk.gov.in

On the right panel of the homepage, click on ‘One-time- registration’ link

Key in your required details correctly and create your login ID and password

Login and apply for the posts.

Click here to check official notification :

