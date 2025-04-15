UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 419 posts at sssc.uk.gov.in, link here

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has started the registration process for 419 posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO),Patwari and others, on April 15, 2025. UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 419 posts, link here

The registration process begins today and will close on May 15, 2025. The correction in application form will be allowed from May 18 till May 20, 2025. The written examination is scheduled for July 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Breakdown of Vacancies for each post:

1. Assistant Review Officer: 3 posts

2. Personal Assistant: 3 posts

3. Assistant Superintendent: 5 posts

4. Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari): 119 posts

5. Revenue Sub Inspector (Lekhpal): 61 posts

6. Village Development Officer: 205 posts

7. Gram Panchayat Development Officer: 16 posts

8. Receptionist: 3 posts

9. Assistant Receptionist: 1 post

Exam pattern and Eligibility Criteria:

The selection process includes a written examination to be conducted on April 17, 2025, it will include 100 Multiple choice type questions to be completed in two hours, either in offline or online mode. It is mandatory for General and OBC candidates to get 45% minimum qualifying marks, and for SC/ST category candidates, it is compulsory to get 35% minimum qualifying marks, otherwise they will be disqualified in the written examination. For each wrong answer given by candidates, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted as negative marking.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link for UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 available on the home page.

3. Register on the portal.

4. Once your registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.