e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UKSSSC recruitment 2020 cancelled for JE, DEO, livestock inspector posts

UKSSSC recruitment 2020 cancelled for JE, DEO, livestock inspector posts

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled the recruitment drive for junior engineer (JE), livestock inspector and date entry operator, The commission will again publish the advertisements.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSC recruitment cancelled
UKSSC recruitment cancelled(HT File)
         

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled the recruitment drive for junior engineer (JE), livestock inspector and date entry operator, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission will again publish the advertisements in due course of time.

UKSSSC in its official notice has informed that the recruitment process under advertisement number 23, 24 and 25 are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date to apply for the JE post under advt no. 23 (331 vacancies of livestock inspector) was March 31 while for advt no. 24 (121 vacancies of Junior engineer civil) the last date was April 2. The deadline to apply for posts under advt no. 25 ( 749 vacancies of data entry operator) was April 26. However, the recruitment has been cancelled now.

Check official notice here.

top news
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News