UKSSSC recruitment 2020 cancelled for JE, DEO, livestock inspector posts

education

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:54 IST

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled the recruitment drive for junior engineer (JE), livestock inspector and date entry operator, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commission will again publish the advertisements in due course of time.

UKSSSC in its official notice has informed that the recruitment process under advertisement number 23, 24 and 25 are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date to apply for the JE post under advt no. 23 (331 vacancies of livestock inspector) was March 31 while for advt no. 24 (121 vacancies of Junior engineer civil) the last date was April 2. The deadline to apply for posts under advt no. 25 ( 749 vacancies of data entry operator) was April 26. However, the recruitment has been cancelled now.

Check official notice here.