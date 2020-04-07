e-paper
Universities to contact students by phone, mail, social media

The social media platforms, phone calls, emails and other digital mediums will be adopted to establish daily contact with students.

Apr 07, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images)
         

Various central universities, colleges and educational institutions, which are closed due to the lockdown, will now establish direct contact with their students. The social media platforms, phone calls, emails and other digital mediums will be adopted to establish daily contact with students. This is being done so that the students and educational institutions remain in contact even during the lockdown period.

Students are also being made aware of the coronavirus and the situation arising because of this. Covid-19 support groups have been formed for the students living in hostels with the hostel warden and senior faculty being the members. These groups will identify those students who need immediate assistance and will provide the necessary support.

In this regard, the UGC has also taken some initiatives to help the students.

UGC Secretary Rajneesh Jain has written a letter to the Vice Chancellors in which he said, “During the nationwide lockdown, it is equally important to look into students’ mental health and other concerns during and after Covid-19”.

He said, “In the current situation, universities and colleges should start a helpline to deal with problems such as stress or depression in students regarding their education, health and other issues. This helpline should be regularly monitored by counsellors and the faculty members. “

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has also advised the universities and colleges to regularly interact with the students and keep them calm and stress free through these difficult times.

