Home / Education / University of Madras extends last date for admission to distance courses till December 31

University of Madras extends last date for admission to distance courses till December 31

“The last date to apply for Admission UG / PG / MBA / MCA / Certificate / Diploma Courses for the Academic Session 2020-21 through Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras is Extended upto 31.12.2020,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The University of Madras has extended the last date for admissions to distance education courses at the varsity till December 31, 2020.
The University of Madras has extended the last date for admissions to distance courses at the varsity till December 31, 2020. A statement regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

The Institute of Distance Education, Madras University offers 15 undergraduate, 20 postgraduate, and 30 certificate and diploma courses. Interested and eligible students can also apply for the courses online at online.ideunom.ac.in.

