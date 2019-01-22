UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 delayed, can’t be declared till January 29

The result of the ongoing recruitment drive of 69,000 assistant teachers for state-run primary schools in UP, which was to be declared on January 22, can’t be declared on the said date now.

Reason: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday further extended its status quo order of January 17 till January 29 in the case.

Providing time to the state counsel to file counter affidavit (reply) in the case, the court permitted the respondents to file its rejoinder affidavit thereafter, listing it on January 29.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order while hearing a bunch of writ petitions filed by hundreds of shiksha mitras who have challenged the minimum qualifying percentage fixed by the state government.

Petitioners submitted that a day after the examination (January 6), the state government issued an order on January 7 fixing the minimum qualifying marks of 65 per cent for general candidates and 60 per cent for reserved categories. The same cut off marks in earlier examination was fixed as 45 and 40 per cent respectively, they said.

The petitioners’ counsel Amit Singh Bhadauriya said the decision was arbitrary and discretionary for shiksha mitras as such a high minimum qualifying percentage of marks should not be fixed for the recruitment examination.

The state government and other respondents were represented through their counsel. UPBEB earlier released the answer key for the examination.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:48 IST