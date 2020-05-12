e-paper
Home / Education / UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 to be declared today for 69000 posts, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority will declare the UP assistant teacher recruitment result today. The result for 69,000 assistant teachers recruitment will be uploaded on the official websites of NIC and exam regulatory authority.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 10:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
UP Assistant Teacher result today
UP Assistant Teacher result today(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority will declare the UP assistant teacher recruitment result today. The result for 69,000 assistant teachers recruitment will be uploaded on the official websites of NIC and exam regulatory authority. Candidates will be able to check their results online at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The UP assistant teacher recruitment exam was conducted in the month of January. Last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the authority to declare the results within one week. Its answer key was released on Saturday. Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had earlier upheld revised cut-off of 60 percent for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates.

Over 4.3 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam out of which 3.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Here’s the direct link to check UP assistant teacher result website

The cut-off clash:

UP Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi said a day after the examination on January 7, 2019 the passing criteria was revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates. Later, the para teachers filed a petition in high court. The court on March 29, 2019 gave its verdict in favour of the candidates and set criteria of 40 and 45 percent respectively for reserved and general category candidates.

