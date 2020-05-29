UP assistant teachers recruitment 2020: 9439 eligible candidates don’t apply for counselling

education

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:49 IST

As many as 9439 eligible candidates did not apply for counselling in the recruitment process to fill 69,000 assistant teachers’ post despite the fact that the last date was extended by two days.

“Against 1,46,060 who cleared the test and were eligible to take part in counselling, 1,36,621 candidates filled in forms,” said Vijay Shankar Mishra, secretary Basic Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

He said the last date for filling in counselling form was May 26 which was extended by another two days to allow eligible candidates to apply.

Citing reasons for why 9439 candidates did not apply, an official said, “Maybe they were all meritorious students who had applied and may have been selected in some other competitive exams as the process of recruitment of 69000 teachers took nearly one-and-a-half-years.”

The state government on May 13 announced the counselling schedule for appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers to be recruited according to the merit and districts of their choices and vacancies available.

From May 18 afternoon to May 26 midnight, the successful candidates were asked to apply for online registration. The last date was extended by two more days.

The counselling of the selected candidates and handing over of appointment letters are scheduled to be done between June 3 and 6, reads an order issued by Anand Kumar Singh, special secretary to director basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

Earlier, Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, released detailed mark-sheets of the 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment examination.

Candidates who have qualified the recruitment exam are now eligible to be recruited against advertised vacant posts to teach in government-run primary schools functioning under Basic Education Board in Uttar Pradesh. However, with just 69,000 posts advertised and a total of 1.46 lakh candidates declared as qualified, the recruitment will take place on the basis of merit as per set norms, official added.

Around 4.31 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam and out of which nearly 4.09 lakh candidates had appeared in the test held on January 6, 2019. The qualified candidates include 36,614 candidates belonging to the general category, 84,868 belonging to the OBC category, 24,308 belonging to the SC and 270 candidates belonging to ST category.