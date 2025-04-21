UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: UP Board High School, Intermediate exam results likely this week

The UP Board’s high school and intermediate exam results are likely to be declared this week. The work of uploading the marks of the candidates according to their roll numbers on the mark sheet-cum-certificate has been completed. However, the board is yet to officially declare the exact date of result declaration on its official website. (Sunil Ghosh / HT file)

The error of candidates whose marks were missing against any of their subjects in which they had appeared has also been sorted out. The revised details of the high school and intermediate candidates have also been updated.

Now the board officials are busy finalising the result which can be declared on April 25 or 26. However, the board is yet to officially declare the exact date of result declaration on its official website.

The evaluation of about three crore copies of the board's class 10th and 12th was completed on April 2. In the board examinations conducted between February 24 and March 12 this year, least number of students had skipped the board examination in the last five years.

This year 54,37,233 candidates were registered to take high school and intermediate exams, out of which 3,02,508 (5.56 percent) were absent.

In 2024, out of 55,25,342 candidates registered for the 10th-12th examination, 3,23,166 (5.84%) were absent.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the work of preparation of results has almost been completed but a final date for its declaration was yet to be decided and would be made available on Board’s official website soon.

A never before over 113 FIRs had been lodged across the state in the High School and Intermediate examinations this year, besides during the entire examination period, held between February 24 and March 12, 2025, nearly two dozen fake invigilators besides 49 imposters were caught.