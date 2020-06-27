UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020 declared, here’s all you need to know

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:19 IST

UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Saturday announced the results of UP Board High School and Intermediate exam 2020 on Saturday. The pass percentage for high school increased to 83.31% from last year’s 80.07% and for intermediate it increased to 74.63% against last year’s 70.06%. So the pass percentage went up by 3% to 4%.

Announcing the results here on Saturday, deputy chief minister Dinesh sharma said in high school exams, the total pass percentage was 83.31 in which the girls passed were 87.29 per cent and boys 79.88 per cent. Girls pass percentage was more by 7.41%.

In the intermediate exams, the total pass percentage was 74.63 in which the girls pass percentage was 81.96 per cent and the boys pass percentage was 68.88 per cent. Girls pass percentage remained high by 13.06%. Thus once again girls outperformed boys both in high school and intermediate examination.

Both the toppers of high school and intermediate were from the same Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut in Baghpat district.

In High school, Riya Jain was topper with 96.67 mark, while two Barabanki boys Abhimanyu Verma (95.83%) and Yogesh Pratap Singh (95.33%) stood second and third rank respectively.

In Intermediate, Anurag Malik of Baghpat topped with 97 per cent mark, Pranjal Singh (96%) of Prayagraj and Utkarsh Shukla (94.80%) of Auraiya got second and third rank respectively.

In high school, a total of 33 students figured among top 10 and in intermediate 11 students made it among top 10. The students who figured in the merit would be cash awarded along with a laptop besides roads in their villages would be constructed, Sharma said.

This year, in high school a total of 30,24,480 students were registered of these 27,72,656 appeared in which 23,09,802 passed. In intermediate exams, a total of 25, 86,339 registered in which 24,84,479 appeared and 18,54,099 passed.

Digital marksheets

Sharma said for the first time digital marksheets would be given to the passed students and they will get the soft copy from July 1. The high school students will get their hard copy marksheet from July 15 and the intermediate students from July 30.

Sharma said that the intermediate student who had failed in one subject will get the opportunity of compartmental exam .

This year the exams were held between February 18 to March 6 with High school exams were completed in 12 days and intermediate in 15 days.

Due to Corona pandemic, the evaluation of the answer sheets were delayed but still nearly 3 crore copies were checked in about three weeks time, said additioanl chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla.